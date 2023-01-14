Illinois Resident Wins $1 Million on Mega Millions Drawing

It may not have been the historic $1.35 billion jackpot, but one lucky player in Illinois woke up a millionaire, thanks to matching all five numbers in last night's Mega Millions drawing.

While it's currently unknown where in Illinois the ticket was sold, the Illinois Lottery confirms that one Illinois player took home a seven-figure prize.

Players can win $1 million on a Mega Millions game by matching all five numbers in a particular drawing. A jackpot is won when players match all five numbers in addition to the Mega Ball.

The third-largest prize available is $10,000, which goes to players that match four out of five numbers in a drawing in addition to the Mega Ball. Five players in Illinois won $10,000 in last night's drawing.

While the Mega Millions jackpot rolls back to $20 million, those who lost out on Friday can hope to get lucky in Saturday night's Powerball drawing, where a $404 million jackpot is up for grabs.