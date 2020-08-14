Illinois Reports More Than 2,200 New Cases, Largest Daily Spike in Recent Months

The state of Illinois reported more than 2,200 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, the largest daily spike the state has reported in recent months.

According to new data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state saw 2,264 new cases and has now recorded a total of 202,691 cases of the virus since the pandemic began.

An additional 25 deaths also lifts the statewide death to 7,721.

Over the last 24 hours, the state has reported 49,541 new tests, an increase from a day earlier. That brings the total number of tests performed in the state to 3,285,348.

Those new test results, one of the state's highest daily test totals so far, keep the state's seven-day positivity rate at 4.1%.

In terms of hospitalizations, Illinois has 126 patients currently on ventilators. A total of 345 patients are currently in intensive care units with 1,612 hospitalized with coronavirus in the state.

The health department singled out Region 4 in the state, also known as the Metro East Region, for its rise in positivity rates, saying it "could surpass the resurgence metrics in the coming days" and warning of potential mitigations.