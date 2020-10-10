Illinois Reports 2,905 New Coronavirus Cases, 30 Additional Deaths Saturday

Illinois health officials on Saturday reported 2,905 new coronavirus cases and 30 additional deaths over the last 24 hours.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Saturday's figures bring the state’s total to 316,423 cases and 8,975 deaths since the pandemic began.

The death toll remains lower than Wednesday's 42 fatalities, which marked the deadliest day in the state since June 24.

As of Saturday, state officials reported 406 coronavirus patients were occupying intensive care unit beds in Illinois, with 1,376 available.

Of COVID-19 patients, 166 were on ventilators with 4,446 remaining available, state health officials reported.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday that while many of the state's healthcare regions were seeing "promising declines," "that progress has cooled."

"We are seeing changes in positivity averages around the state level off, with three regions that were decreasing last week now sitting at a stable level," he said during an update Wednesday, which was delivered virtually as the governor continues to isolate following a staffer's positive test last week.

Still, on Friday state health officials loosened the stricter mitigations that had been in place for weeks in Region 4, allowing the area to return to phase four guidelines Friday afternoon as positivity rates declined there.