Illinois Reports 2,806 New COVID-19 Cases and 23 New Deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health oreported 2,806 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 23 confirmed deaths due to the coronavirus on Saturday.

The daily numbers report brings Illinois total of confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic to 248,177. The total number of deaths now stands at 8,166.

Saturday's new cases were the result of 61,935 tests administered over the last 24 hours, bringing statewide totals to 4,371,876.

Illinois' recovery rate stands at 96%, which displays people who have recovered from the virus after initially tested positive. Health officials calculate this number by dividing the recovered cases by the sum of recovered cases and deceased cases.

