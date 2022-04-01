Illinois Ranks Second in Netflix Password Sharing. Here's Who Took the Top Spot

Illinois is one of the most notorious streaming swindlers in the country, but it falls just short of taking the title, being bested by another front in the Midwest: Ohio.

A study by time2play found that Illinois ranks second in the U.S. for sharing Netflix passwords with someone outside of their household, with 58% of users admitting they do so, which is a violation of Netflix policy.

Ohio places first, with 59% of watchers reporting they use someone else’s Netflix account, according to the study.

The study also revealed that 50.7% of Netflix users in the country share their password, and those who share their password do so with an average of 2.3 people living outside their household.

Netflix announced its plans to crack down on password sharing last month, stating it would begin charging subscribers in some markets an additional monthly fee for sharing their account with others outside of their household. The trail is running with subscribers in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru.

While it remains unclear if Netflix intends to extend its current efforts to suppress password exchanges to the U.S., the study reported that 79% of those using someone else’s password wouldn’t get their own account if Netflix were to ban sharing.

In addition to Illinois and Ohio, Wisconsin ranks within the study’s top five states that use someone else’s streaming account. To view the entire list, click here.