Illinois Pot Sales Top Nearly $11 Million in First Week of Legal Weed

As Illinois pot dispensaries closed their doors Monday due to a supply shortage, the state announced $10.8 million in weed sales over the first week of recreational sales.

More than $10,830,667 of adult-use cannabis was sold state-wide over 271,169 transactions for the first five days of the year — about $40 per sale — according to the Illinois Department of Federal and Professional Regulation.

The state made a strong showing on New Year’s Day with nearly $3.2 million in recreation pot sales, followed by $2.2 million on Jan. 2.

Customers stood in line for several hours or more to purchase newly legalized recreational pot.

Over the weekend, though, several Chicago weed dispensaries said they would remain closed due to supply shortages.

Officials have not released data on tax data on the sales, but state taxes on weed products range from 10% to 25% depending on the concentration of THC. Regulators said they would release tax data by the end of February.