Cannabis in Illinois

Illinois Pot Sales Top Nearly $11 Million in First Week of Legal Weed

More than $10,830,667 of cannabis was sold in the first five days of legalized cannabis sales

As Illinois pot dispensaries closed their doors Monday due to a supply shortage, the state announced $10.8 million in weed sales over the first week of recreational sales.

More than $10,830,667 of adult-use cannabis was sold state-wide over 271,169 transactions for the first five days of the year — about $40 per sale — according to the Illinois Department of Federal and Professional Regulation.

The state made a strong showing on New Year’s Day with nearly $3.2 million in recreation pot sales, followed by $2.2 million on Jan. 2.

Local

Milwaukee 8 mins ago

Milwaukee Driver Shoots Children Who Threw Snowballs at Car

Oscar Mayer 11 mins ago

Oscar Mayer Needs Someone to Drive Their Wienermobile

Customers stood in line for several hours or more to purchase newly legalized recreational pot.

Over the weekend, though, several Chicago weed dispensaries said they would remain closed due to supply shortages.

Officials have not released data on tax data on the sales, but state taxes on weed products range from 10% to 25% depending on the concentration of THC. Regulators said they would release tax data by the end of February.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Cannabis in IllinoisIllinoisMarijuanaPOTsales
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us