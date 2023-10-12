Illinois Lottery

Illinois players win trio of $50K Powerball prizes this week

By James Neveau

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File

While a Powerball winner in California is celebrating after capturing the $1.77-billion jackpot this week, three Illinois players won a cool $50,000 in the drawing.

According to the Illinois Lottery, three players matched four numbers and the Powerball to earn the $50,000 prizes.

One of those winning tickets was purchased at a Casey’s General Store in Odin, located in downstate Marion County, according to the lottery.

The other two tickets were sold via the Illinois Lottery’s website.

According to officials, winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m., with this week’s drawing representing one of the largest jackpots ever awarded.

Powerball tickets cost $2 apiece, and players have an option to add a $1 Powerplay to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

More information can be found on the Illinois Lottery’s website.

This article tagged under:

Illinois Lottery
