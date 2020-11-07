Illinois Officials Congratulate Biden, Harris on Projected Election Victory

Former Vice President Joe Biden has been projected by NBC News as the winner of the 2020 presidential election, and Illinois elected officials are offering their congratulations on Saturday.

Biden was projected as the president-elect on Saturday by NBC News, as the media outlet projected that Biden would secure Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes.

President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were praised by numerous Illinois officials, including Sen. Dick Durbin.

Durbin, who recently won his reelection campaign in Illinois, praised Biden as “a public servant in the best sense of the term” and congratulated Biden and Harris for their election.

“He has taken the strength and wisdom he learned rom his family, and his own experiences with loss and hardship, and he has used those lessons to give millions of Americans reasons to hope and ways to heal,” Durbin said. “And by his side is an outstanding vice president-elect in my colleague Kamala Harris. Her historic election shows girls, women and people of color across this country that your future is limitless.

“I look forward to working with the Biden-Harris administration to tackle this coronavirus pandemic head-on, get our economy back on track and move our country forward.”

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted her congratulations to Biden on his projected victory in the election:

Heartfelt congratulations to President-Elect @JoeBiden, Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris and their entire team for a passionate, hard-fought and historic campaign drawn from our highest values as a nation. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) November 7, 2020

“Heartfelt congratulations to president-elect Joe Biden, vice president-elect Kamala Harris and their entire team for a passionate, hard-fought and historic campaign drawn from our highest values as a nation,” Lightfoot said. “Chicago is excited to work together in tackling the many challenges we face in rebuilding our communities, recovering from the COVID-19 crisis, addressing climate change and becoming stronger and more resilient than we’ve ever been. Let’s get to work!”

Rep. Sean Casten (IL-06), who just won his own reelection campaign, said “democracy prevailed” and that he looks forward to working with Biden.

“I’m proud we took the time to ensure a thorough process, and saw democracy prevail,” Casten said. “Millions of Americans across the country stood up against Donald Trump and elected decency back to the White House. I look forward to working with president-elect Biden to advance policies that will combat climate change, protect people with pre-existing conditions, control the COVID-19 pandemic, and provide an overall better future for all Americans.”

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker also issued a statement, praising Biden and Harris for their “historic victory.”

“America elected a president and vice president who will lead with compassion, restore dignity to the office and give us hope for a brighter future,” Pritzker said. “Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on this historic victory! We’re all excited for the better days ahead.”