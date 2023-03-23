Senate Approves Commission to Explore New Illinois State Flag

The state of Illinois could be one step closer to adopting a new flag after the Senate passed legislation to establish a commission to explore a design for a new banner.

Senate Bill 1818 passed the chamber this week, with lawmakers saying that a decision on a new flag could come in the next few years.

“History is a living, breathing and ever evolving,” Sen. Doris Turner, who sponsored the legislation, said in a statement. “We need to ensure government is evolving with the times, so people are engaged and part of what is going on across this state.”

The bill would create an Illinois Flag Commission to develop new designs. That commission would make recommendations to the General Assembly, who would then decide whether to launch a full redesign of the flag by Sept. 1.

If they decide to move forward, the new flag would be submitted to the General Assembly by Dec. 2024.

The bill has now moved to the House, where it is being sponsored by State Rep. Kam Buckner.

“Illinois is a diverse state made up of rural, urban and suburban communities known for its agriculture, strong workforce, home of Abraham Lincoln and more,” Turner said in a statement. “Our flag doesn’t show that. It’s time we have a flag that truly represents our state.”

Illinois has had two state flags, the latter of which was adopted in 1969. Both featured an eagle on a white background, with the latter flag incorporating the word “Illinois” into the design.

Several states have recently adopted new flags, including Georgia and Mississippi, both of which designed new banners to eliminate use of the Confederate Battle Flag of the Army of Northern Virginia, otherwise known as the “Stars and Bars.”

Louisiana and South Carolina have both recently altered their designs, while Utah embarked on a lengthy process to change their state flag.

It was their procedures that inspired Turner’s bill, with a task force receiving more than 7,000 designs and 44,000 public comments before a new banner was chosen.