Several Chicago-area health systems reinstate mask requirements as respiratory viruses spread

Several Chicago-area hospital systems have reinstated mask policies due to an increase in cases of respiratory viruses and new recommendations from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

At least four health systems, encompassing more than 20 hospitals, numerous medical offices and urgent care facilities, have implemented partial or complete mask mandates, citing an uptick in COVID-19, influenza and RSV.

The changes in policy follow guidance issued by the Illinois Department of Public Health earlier in December, urging that masks be worn in health care facilities. As a result of the rise in respiratory illnesses, IDPH encouraged health care facilities across the state to implement mask policies in patient care areas, especially if caring for those with weakened immune symptoms.

“With the alarming rise in respiratory viruses we are seeing across the state and the country, IDPH is recommending healthcare facilities take precautions to reduce the spread of these viruses and protect their patients, staffs and visitors,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in the news release. “We are most concerned with healthcare facilities in counties with elevated respiratory virus transmission and hospitalization levels and recommend masking in patient care areas, especially in emergency departments and areas caring for patients who are immunocompromised.”

According to the most recent publicly available data, 10 counties in Illinois were listed at a high level for COVID-19 hospitalizations within the past week, which was also the case the week prior.

In line with IDPH guidance, the newly formed Endeavor Health, which operates a number of suburban hospitals, updated its masking policy as of Tuesday, Dec. 26. Under the altered policy, both patients and visitors are required to wear a mask when experiencing any respiratory symptoms. Patients in certain high-risk areas are strongly urged to mask, the health system said, adding that those visiting patients in high-risk areas may be asked to put on a mask as well.

Endeavor Health consists of the NorthShore University HealthSystem, Northwest Community Healthcare, Swedish Hospital and Edward-Elmhurst Health.

A mask requirement also went into effect at Cook County Health locations, including Stroger Hospital and Provident Hospital, on Tuesday as a result of the uptick in respiratory illnesses. Masks are mandated in waiting rooms and exam rooms for all staff, patients and visitors 2 years old and above.

Advocate Health Care, which operates 11 hospitals across the Chicago area, recently implemented a limited-visitor policy, a measure meant to keep patients and staff safe from seasonal viruses, according to its website. The policy requires visitors to wear masks in high-risk patient care areas, including patient rooms and other designated spots. Masks are optional in other areas.

In the south suburbs, Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox updated its visitor policy on Dec. 20 due to what it called "increasing respiratory illnesses in our community." According to the hospital, patients who screen positive for respiratory symptoms are required to wear a mask at its emergency departments in New Lenox and Homer Glen and urgent care centers in New Lenox and Mokena.

Other local health systems are also mandating masks, including Ascension which operates Alexian Brothers Hospital in Hoffman Estates and Saint Joseph Hospital in Joliet, as well as OSF Health Care, the parent organization of Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park.