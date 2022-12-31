lottery

Illinois Lottery Player Wins Massive Prize to Ring in 2023

One Illinois lottery player will be ringing in 2023 with some added excitement.

The Illinois Lottery announced a Chicago woman won the biggest Fast Play jackpot in the iLottery ever.

The $923,796 prize was won with Twenty 20s, a "$20 progressive Fast Play game." The jackpot starts at $50,000 and grows with each ticket sold in Illinois until the prize is won.

“When I saw how high the jackpot was, I decided to splurge a little and play online,” said Sharon. “When I realized that I won the big jackpot, I actually stopped breathing for a while.”

“I spent $20 and won almost a million dollars - I can’t believe it actually happened to me - it still feels like a dream,” Sharon, whose last name wasn't released, said in a statement.

Sharon told the Illinois Lottery she immediately told her three children about her winnings and plans to celebrate with them in the new year. She also plans to invest some of the funds into her children's future, but a new car is also on the list.

“My first big purchase may have to be a new car - my current one is in the auto repair shop getting some work done,” she said.

