Illinois Lottery player wins $1 million from gifted ticket

An Illinois lottery ticket recently gifted to one lucky person turned out to be worth $1 million.

In a news release on Friday, the Illinois Lottery said a woman was given a Lucky Day Lotto ticket that had been purchased at a Loves Park gas station. The ticket, which won $1 million in the midday drawing on April 22, was bought by a regular customer at the Fas Mart gas station, 6010 E. Riverside Blvd.

The ticket matched all five winning numbers - 3-4-6-25-27 - to secure the jackpot prize.

The winner was "shocked" after receiving the gift - one she never expected.

She plans to use her prize to buy a car, give some money to her grandfather, find a new place to live, and save the rest, according to the Illinois Lottery.

“Everything happens for a reason," said the winner, who chose to remain anonymous.

So far in 2024, more than four million Lucky Day Lotto tickets have been sold throughout Illinois, with prize amounts exceeding $22 million, according to the Illinois Lottery.