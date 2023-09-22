Illinois Lottery player in Chicago wins $23.75 million Lotto jackpot in largest prize this year

An Illinois Lottery player woke up nearly $24 million richer after winning the second-largest Lotto jackpot in seven years, according to lottery officials.

The winning ticket, worth $23.75 million, was sold at a BP gas station located at 400 East 95th Street in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood.

For selling the winning ticket, the gas station will receive a $237,500 bonus, 1% of the total jackpot.

Thursday's jackpot was the largest Lotto prize this year and the second-largest in the game in seven years.

The jackpot run began over 11 months ago on Oct. 17, 2022, creating seven millionaires before Thursday's winning ticket was sold.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game that has three drawings a week, occurring on Monday, Thursday and Saturday.