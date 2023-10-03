Illinois Lottery hosting Powerball ticket grab event at suburban grocery store ahead of next drawing

As lottery fever sweeps the nation ahead of Wednesday's Powerball drawing with a jackpot of $1.2 billion up for grabs, one suburban grocery store is giving residents the chance to get their hands on some free tickets.

At Rich's Fresh Market in River Grove, players can step inside the "Ticket Grab machine" for five seconds to try to grab as many free tickets as possible.

Those interested in giving it a shot can stop by the store, located at 3141 North Thatcher Avenue, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Wednesday night's Powerball drawing is scheduled for 9:59 p.m. local time, with tickets for the drawing sold all the way up until 9 p.m.

Rich's Fresh Market was chosen as one of the locations for the ticket grab event due to it being one of the state's top 12 retailers in selling winning Powerball tickets.

The full list of the luckiest locations in Illinois for winning Powerball tickets according to the Illinois Lottery is below: