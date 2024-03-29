Illinois' largest water park reveals opening date for 2024 season, offers discounted tickets

Illinois' largest water park is slashing its ticket prices for one day only ahead of the summer waterpark season.

In a one-day promotion only valid on Friday, Mar. 29, Raging Waves in Yorkville is offering 50% off "Any Day" tickets. The promotion, part of an Easter deal, will discount general admission tickets from $55 to $27.50.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The discount is valid on any general admission day throughout the 2024 season. It cannot be combined with other offers, the Waterpark said. Parking is an additional fee.

According to the terms and conditions, tickets do not have to be purchased for infants under the age of one.

The 58-acre water park is located at 4000 N. Bridge Street. It is set to open June 1, with the 2024 season running through Sept. 2.

More information on the promotion and the water park can be found on Raging Waves website here.