Illinois' Largest Water Park Opens This Weekend. Here's What it Looks Like

Dust off your googles, lather on some sunscreen and get your beach bag packed, as summer in Illinois is nearly here. And with it brings water parks, big and small.

Raging Waves, Illinois Largest Water Park, according to a press release, will open for the season on June 4.

The 58-acre water park includes 32 water slides, a wave pool, a sand play area, three kiddie pool areas, a lazy river, 43 private cabanas, a six-lane mat racing water slide and more, the release says.

Provided by the Heron Agency

The park, at 4000 N. Bridge St. is located in Yorkville, west of Chicago in Kendall County. Hours are 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., and 11- 5 p.m. on select weekdays.

On closing weekend, Sept. 3-5, hours are 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Any day tickets start at $44.99, or $29.99 if you select a date ahead of time.

Parking is not included in the daily ticket price, and begins at $10. Locker rentals begin at $12 and cabanas start at $200. Only clear or mesh bags are allowed in the park, along with diaper bags and small soft coolers.

No outside food or beverage is allowed. Guests are permitted to bring one empty water bottle, and two factory sealed water bottles.

Tickets can be purchased here.

