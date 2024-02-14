It's Valentine's Day -- are you preparing for a night out at a fancy restuarant, or planning for a cozy evening on the couch watching your favorite romantic comedy?

If it's the latter, there's a good chance you'll be selecting a certain fan-favorite movie.

A new study from JeffBet recently analyzed Google searches over the past year to help determine the "most popular" rom-coms in each state. According to a release, researches combined the number of searches for movie titles with searches of how and where to watch certain movies to compile their list.

The data showed the most popular rom-com in Illinois is the 1999 classic "10 Things I Hate About You," an adaptation of Shakespeare's "Taming of the Shrew" starring Heath Ledger, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Julia Styles.

According to researchers, the movie saw 15,428 Google searches in Illinois over the last 12 months. Its also the movie that ranked as the "most searched for rom-com in every U.S. state individually."

"This charming romantic comedy explores themes of love, identity, and teenage rebellion with a mix of humor and heart," the release said.

Illinois second most-searched for rom-com was "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," which hit theaters in 2002, the release said. Coming in a close third place was "Crazy Stupid Love" from 2011, starring Steve Carrel, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

Below are Illinois' 10 favorite romantic comedy's according to JeffBet: