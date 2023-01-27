Illinois Elected Officials React to Release of Tyre Nichols Police Body Camera Video

Community leaders and elected officials from Chicago, the suburbs and around Illinois are sharing reactions to the release of body camera footage showing the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis.

Footage released Friday shows 29-year-old Nichols being beaten by police officers who held the Black motorist down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and batons as he screamed for his mother and pleaded, “I just want to go home.”

The video is filled with violent moments showing the officers, who are also Black, chasing and pummeling Nichols and leaving him on the pavement propped against a squad car as they fist-bumped and celebrated their actions.

The footage emerged one day after the officers were charged with murder in Nichols’ death.

Several Illinois politicians, community activists and others have shared their thoughts in statements and on social media following the video's release.

Among them is Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who released the following statement:

"As a Black mother, I can only imagine the pain, grief, and frustration that is consuming the family of Tyre Nichols and the entire Memphis community. Make no mistake: what happened to Tyre was a horrific, unconscionable, and preventable act of violence carried out by those sworn to serve and protect. As we know all too well, tragic incidents like these not only send ripples of anguish across our country, but further erode trust between law enforcement and communities—especially those that are Black and Brown. Knowing that today's news will reopen painful wounds for all those who loved Tyre, I urge everyone who is rightfully calling for justice to express themselves peacefully. Seeing a Black man murdered by the police will always spark feelings of outrage, pain, and despair. It's important for us to channel those emotions into working together and ensuring that as a nation, we continue to hold our law enforcement officers to the highest standards of ethical, professional and constitutional policing. It is dismaying that these officers were young in their profession and men of color themselves. It's clear that there is much more systemic work that must be done. In the meantime, my prayers continue to be with Tyre's family, friends, community as well as the other residents of Memphis as they continue to cope with this unimaginable loss.”

Additional statements are below:

Not sharing the video. Instead, sharing this human being’s beautiful smile.



Tyre Nichols. pic.twitter.com/8EihLATRYL — Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton (@LtGovStratton) January 28, 2023

Inhumane and senseless.



Our nation mourns with the people of Memphis as this horrific video comes to light.



No family deserves this. My thoughts and prayers to Tyre Nichols' loved ones during this traumatic time.



May we continue to say his name. Tyre Nichols should be alive. — Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton (@LtGovStratton) January 27, 2023

A traffic stop should never result in murder. Tyre Nichols’ killing by Memphis police is another horrifying example of everything wrong with our law enforcement system. Justice must prevail for Tyre’s family and our nation. https://t.co/0A5i9eIY3f — Jan Schakowsky (@janschakowsky) January 28, 2023