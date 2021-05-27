Illinois Driver's License Renewal Extension Remains in Place

Illinois residents who need to renew their driver’s licenses or state ID cards still have time to do so under an extension granted by Secretary of State Jesse White’s office, but that deadline is approaching later this summer.

Under provisions of the extension, all expired driver’s licenses and ID cards will remain valid until Aug. 1. The extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL’s) or CDL permits, according to White.

White’s office is still encouraging residents who are eligible to renew their identification online to take advantage of that service. Residents can also renew license plate stickers online by using a registration ID and PIN, which are located on renewal notices and registration cards mailed by the state.

Drivers who are eligible to renew their licenses online will receive a letter containing a PIN number approximately 90 days before the expiration of their license, White says.

“My goal remains serving the public to the best of our ability during the pandemic, and reducing facility wait times while prioritizing the health and safety of our customers and employees,” White said in a statement. “Those who conduct business online help shorten the line for those who must visit a facility.”

Drivers can check whether they are eligible for online renewal on the SOS office’s website.

Those seeking to renew their identification are also reminded that the federal REAL ID deadline has been extended to May 3, 2023.

REAL ID-compliant identification will be required at all airports and in all federally-controlled buildings beginning in May 2023. The new REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses can be obtained only via in-person visits to SOS office locations, and require additional validation procedures, which can be found on the CyberDriveIllinois website.