Illinois Driver Facilities to Reopen Tuesday After Pandemic-Related Closure

After closing for a second time this year, Illinois driver facilities are set to reopen on Tuesday

Driver facilities are set to reopen statewide Tuesday after being shuttered for weeks as COVID-19 cases skyrocketed in Illinois.

Facilities were closed for a second time in November after Secretary of State Jesse White determined it was best to protect the “health and safety of employees and the public.”

The facilities opening Monday include the Chicago North, Chicago South, Chicago Diversey Express, Lockport, Melrose Park Civic Center, Orland Park and Springfield locations.

White also extended expiration dates for driver’s licenses and IDs to June 1.

White initially planned to reopen facilities in early December, but he said the state of the pandemic made it too dangerous and extended the closures into January.

In mid-March, White closed Illinois driver facilities for the first time amid rising coronavirus cases. Facilities were reopened in June to long lines as drivers sought to renew 700,000 expired licenses and ID cards and 1.9 million expired vehicle registrations.

White has also temporarily closed several Chicago area driver’s facilities after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Since March, more than 8,700 people in Illinois have died from the coronavirus, while health officials reported more than 290,000 laboratory-confirmed cases.

More details about drivers services can also be found online at the Illinois Secretary of State's website.

