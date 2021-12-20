Illinois DMV Appointments: How to Schedule, What Else to Know

In an effort to cut down on wait times at Illinois Driver Services facilities, many locations are asking drivers to schedule an appointment before stopping in.

In August, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced an expanded pilot program that requires appointments at select facilities for services including behind-the-wheel road tests and obtaining a REAL ID, standard driver's license or ID card.

Customers can make an appointment up to 10 days in advance at www.cyberdriveillinois.com or by calling the appointment helpline at 844-817-4649.

As of late December, appointments are required to visit the following facilities: Aurora, Bridgeview, Chicago North, Chicago South, Chicago West, Des Plaines, Joliet, Lake Zurich, Lombard, Melrose Park, Midlothian, Naperville, Plano, Schaumburg, Waukegan and Woodstock.

Some facilities, including in rural Illinois, are not requiring appointments. Others remain accessible to walk-in customers, including Deerfield, Elgin and Chicago Central (James R. Thompson Center).

On Friday, Illinois once again extended the expiration date for driver's licenses and ID cards another three months - from Jan. 1 to March 31, 2022. In a news release, White called the move "necessary," but noted it would be the final extension.

“This extension is necessary as my office continues to address the heavy customer volume caused by the COVID-19 pandemic through expanded online services and the introduction of appointments at select Driver Services facilities," he said.

While some services must be performed in person, the Secretary of State's office requires eligible customers with expired driver's licenses and ID cards to renew online, by phone or mail.

Other tasks such as purchasing license plate stickers, obtaining a duplicate driver's license or ID card can also be completed online.