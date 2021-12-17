Illinois Extends Driver's License and ID Card Expiration Dates For Final Time

Expiration dates for Illinois driver’s licenses and ID cards have been extended an additional three months, Secretary of State Jesse White announced Friday.

The extension moves the deadline for driver's licenses and ID cards from Jan. 1, 2022, to March 31, 2022. White's office noted that the extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits.

This will be the final extension, White said.

"During the pandemic, my office has continued to serve the public, including face-to-face transactions, in a safe and responsible manner," said White in a statement. "This extension is necessary as my office continues to address the heavy customer volume caused by the COVID-19 pandemic through expanded online services and the introduction of appointments at select Driver Services facilities."

Here's what you need to renew a standard driver's license in Illinois:

Show document displaying proof of identification, which could contain your: Written signature (current driver's license, canceled check, court order, credit card) Date of birth (birth certificate, adoption record, citizenship certificate, U.S. passport) Social Security number (social security card, W-2 form) Residency (bank statement, insurance policy, pay stub, utility bill)

Provide any currently valid out-of-state drivers licenses or IDs

Pass any necessary tests, such as vision screening

Take photo for the driver's license

For the full list of acceptable documents, click here.

White pointed to several efforts made to curb customer demand at Illinois driver services facilities during the pandemic, including:

• Requiring appointments at select Driver Services facilities for behind-the-wheel road tests, REAL IDs, standard driver’s licenses and ID cards. Customers may visit ilsos.gov for a list of participating facilities, as well as to schedule an appointment. New appointment slots will be available each day at ilsos.gov.

• Expanding remote renewal for driver’s license and ID card holders. Since fall, the office has been mailing letters to eligible customers with expired driver’s licenses and ID cards requiring them to renew online, by phone or by mail. The office estimates that this will eliminate the need for approximately 1 million people to visit a facility.

• Urging the public to consider using online services at ilsos.gov instead of visiting a facility for transactions such as purchasing license plate stickers, obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card, and renewing driver’s licenses and ID cards, including REAL IDs, for those who are eligible.

Wondering how this affects the REAL ID deadline?

White notes: "The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023."