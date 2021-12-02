HOLIDAYS 2021

Illinois City Named 5th Most Festive in US For the Holidays, Beating A Town Called Santa Claus

Looking to escalate your holiday spirit? Look no further than a town in Chicago's suburbs, a new list suggests.

Getty Images

You know a city is holiday-ready when it beats out a town named Santa Claus on a list of the Most Festive Holiday Towns in the U.S.

Naperville was given the honor of placing fifth on the list by sixt.com, which aimed to answer "What are the best holiday towns near me this year?"

"Christmas in Naperville buzzes with authenticity," Naperville's entry reads, "no manufactured snow here!"

The publication credits the suburban Chicago city's Christkindlmarket and Rotary Club’s Holiday Parade of Lights, among other attractions like the All-Seasons ice rink, for helping to set the tone for Naperville's holiday vibe.

"Hold your loved one’s hand as you glide through the season at the All-Seasons ice rink, then witness the brilliance of the Rotary Club’s Holiday Parade of Lights," the entry reads. "Chicago is just a short drive away, so for a more multicultural holiday celebration you can rent a car and go visit the city’s many Diwali, Chinese New Year, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Ramadan, St. Lucia Day, and Visakha Puja Day celebrations."

Santa Claus, Indiana, credited on the list for having "the jolliest moniker," ranked sixth, behind Naperville.

"The town’s Santa Claus Christmas Parade, Santa Claus Haus, Santa Claus Arts & Craft Show, and Santa Claus Christmas Store should infect even the grinchiest of Grinches with the holiday spirit," the publication said.

Here are the Top 10 most festival holiday U.S. towns:

  • Branson, Missouri
  • Skaneateles, New York
  • Fredericksburg, Texas
  • Grapevine, Texas
  • Naperville, Illinois
  • Santa Claus, Indiana
  • Edgewater, Colorado
  • Leavenworth, Washington
  • Big Bear Lake, California
  • Skyforest, California

For the full list, head to sixt.com.

