Federal Judge Temporarily Halts Enforcement of Illinois' Assault Weapons Ban

A federal judge in downstate Illinois announced a ruling in a lawsuit Friday afternoon, temporarily blocking enforcement of the state's controversial assault weapons ban.

Judge Stephen McGlynn in the Southern District of Illinois issued a preliminary injunction in a consolidated lawsuit involving several gun owners and gun shops that voiced opposition to the weapons ban, which Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law in January.

In the ruling, McGlynn wrote, in part, "whether well-intentioned, brilliant, or arrogant, no state may enact a law that denies its citizens rights that the Constitution guarantees them. Even legislation that may enjoy the support of a majority of its citizens must fail if it violates the constitutional rights of fellow citizens."

The ban, which was passed by lawmakers in December in response to the deadly mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, applies to dozens of semi-automatic weapons, along with certain high capacity magazines. It also requires anyone who already owns such a weapon to register it with state police.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul will likely appeal the ruling to the U.S. Court of Appeals 7th Circuit, where a similar challenge is pending. Last week, the court denied a request to block the state’s assault weapons ban while it faces legal challenges.

Following Friday's ruling, a spokesman for Pritzker's office said "the administration is confident that as the case continues, this critical public safety law will ultimately be upheld as constitutional."