‘I Will Recover. I Will Beat This’: Aurora Mayor Sends Message After Coronavirus Diagnosis

After being diagnosed with coronavirus, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin released a YouTube video to let everyone know he’s recovering and doing much better.

“Symptoms for me included severe headaches, high temperatures; my whole body ached,” Irvin said.

“I couldn’t think straight, I was disoriented, dizzy when I stood up. My eyes and my gums ached,” he added.

The mayor also described losing his appetite, as well as his sense of taste and smell, adding that he suspects other people had symptoms worse than him but noting this is what he experienced on the week of his birthday.

Irvin turned 50 on March 29, a birthday he spent alone in quarantine and one he won’t forget anytime soon.

While thanking everyone for the birthday wishes he received, he added, “I’m asking everyone for a birthday gift. I’m asking you to follow the government’s stay-at-home order. Follow the health officials' advice of social distancing.”

He went on to encourage everyone to look out for one another and to Aurora residents, he said to continue to stay “Aurora Strong.”

“I will recover. I will beat this,” Irvin said.

Irvin plans to lead the Aurora City Council online meeting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Only days after a supervisor with the Aurora Police Department was diagnosed with coronavirus, the chief herself learned she tested positive. NBC 5's Chris Hush reports.

