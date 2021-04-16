Southbound I-55 Shut Down Due to Multi-Vehicle Crash in Joliet

Interstate 55 was shut down Friday afternoon due to a reported multi-vehicle rollover crash in Joliet, authorities said.

The interstate's southbound lanes were shut down between US 52 and Route 59. Northbound lanes were also briefly closed between US 52 and US 30, but quickly reopened with solid traffic reported from Route 59.

US 52 was also closed over I-55, with both eastbound and westbound lanes blocked between Houbolt Road and Route 59, for police activity.

Illinois State Police said a five-vehicle crash happened around 12:45 p.m. on southbound I-55 near Black Road.

Police responded to the scene and discovered three semi trailers, a box truck and a passenger vehicle rollover crash.

"At approximately 1:00 p.m., all southbound lanes were shut down for the crash investigation," state police said in a release.

It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries in the crash.

Check back for more on this developing story.