I-55 in Plainfield closed after crash involving ham-hauling semi; delays expected

Lanes were closed on southbound Interstate 55 in Plainfield Friday morning following a crash involving a semi-truck, officials said.

According NBC 5 Traffic Reporter Kye Martin, the crash, which involved a level one hazmat fuel spill, occurred at approximately 4:15 a.m. As of 6:30 a.m., a full closure of the southbound side of I-55 at Route 126 near Weber Road was in effect. Traffic and delays are expected, Total Traffic added.

Martin said the semi involved in the crash was a refrigerated tanker truck hauling ham.

Minor injuries were reported, Martin added.

Plainfield is approximately 55 miles southwest of Chicago.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

