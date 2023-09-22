I-55 in Plainfield closed after crash involving ham-hauling semi; delays expected

Lanes were closed on southbound Interstate 55 in Plainfield Friday morning following a crash involving a semi-truck, officials said.

According NBC 5 Traffic Reporter Kye Martin, the crash, which involved a level one hazmat fuel spill, occurred at approximately 4:15 a.m. As of 6:30 a.m., a full closure of the southbound side of I-55 at Route 126 near Weber Road was in effect. Traffic and delays are expected, Total Traffic added.

Closed due to accident in #I-55 on I-55 SB between Route 126 and US 30, solid traffic back to Weber Rd #CHITraffic https://t.co/GCesNZoWap — TTWN Chicago (@TotalTrafficCHI) September 22, 2023

Martin said the semi involved in the crash was a refrigerated tanker truck hauling ham.

Minor injuries were reported, Martin added.

Plainfield is approximately 55 miles southwest of Chicago.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.