Huntley Fall Fest, Fright Fest and More: 10 Fall Festivals to Visit in and Around Chicago

As the days get shorter and chillier, events in and around Chicago are itching to ring in the fall season.

From music festivals to Halloween events, local businesses have set the stage for seasonal festivities to commence in the area.

Here are some ways to enjoy autumn around the city:

Huntley Fall Fest

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Huntley will kick off its 17th annual three-day Fall Fest this weekend, inviting locals to enjoy music, drinks, food, a carnival, as well as a handful of fall activities from Friday through Sunday.

The village's festival will take place at 12015 Mill St., and admission will be free.

More information about the event, including its musical lineup, can be found here.

Hyde Park Jazz Festival

Over 34 free performances by world-class jazz musicians are set to take place Saturday and Sunday at the Hyde Park Jazz Festival.

Music fans can head to the festival to enjoy some tunes and explore local food vendors, as well. The event's full lineup and showtimes can be found here.

Lincoln Square Ravenswood Apple Fest

The 35th rendition of Lincoln Square's long-standing tradition will run Oct. 1-2, offering the community an opportunity to ring in the fall season with markets, entertainment and apples, of course.

Brookfield Zoo Oktoberfest

​Zoogoers can tune into polka music and dig into German dishes, from bratwurst to pretzels, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Brookfield Zoo's Oktoberfest.

Ticket information is available here.

Chicago Food Truck Festival

A rotating selection of local food trucks will roll into Chicago's Loop across a select range of dates this fall.

Located at 50 W. Washington St. in Daley Plaza, the festival will serve food 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Friday until Oct. 3.

Fright Fest

Fright Fest, Six Flags Great America's spookiest celebration, is back at the Gurnee amusement park for its 31st terrifying season with haunted houses, live performances, spooky scare zones, rides after dark and more.

The event began Sept. 17 and will run until Oct. 31, which is the night of Halloween.

The amusement park is currently only open Saturdays and Sundays. However, the park will also open on select Mondays and Fridays through the duration of Fright Fest. Hours of operation vary by day.

Fall Fest at Lincoln Park Zoo

Lincoln Park Zoo invites zoogoers to its free fall celebration each year. The festival's eighth rendition will feature pumpkin patches and hay mountains, as well as ticketed attractions like a 65-foot Ferris wheel and a harvest maze.

While the event's hours of operation will vary, it will take place Fridays through Sundays from Sept. 30 to Oct. 30.

Night of 1,000 Jack-o'-Lanterns

The Chicago Botanical Gardens will light up the night with more than 1,000 hand-carved pumpkins etched with images of classic Halloween characters, celebrities and nods to Chicago.

Visitors can stroll among the garden's pumpkin-lit trails, partake in live carving demonstrations and sip on drinks. The event will take shape Oct. 12-16 and 19-23.

Ticket and time information are available here.

Open House Chicago

Chicago Architecture Center's free public festival will give locals behind-the-scenes access to architecturally, historically and culturally significant sites across the area Oct. 15-16.

Over 150 sites that are generally closed to the public will open their doors for visitors.

Sites and their hours of operations will be available here.

Boo! at the Zoo

Brookfield Zoo will transform its grounds with Halloween-themed décor and events throughout spooky season.

A series of programs will run Saturdays and Sundays throughout Oct. 8-23 for visitors, who are all encouraged by organizers to show up in costume.

Ticket and time information are available here.