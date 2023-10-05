Hundreds of women help build affordable homes in West Pullman

More than 600 women are engaged in efforts this week to build affordable houses in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood.

The women are teaming up with Habitat for Humanity Chicago to help build three neighboring homes and raise $575,000 to help women overcome gender barriers to become first-time homeowners.

And they're trying to do it all by Oct. 28.

Through Habitat Chicago’s "Women Build" program, volunteers are doing a wide range of construction work, including hanging drywall, sheathing, building roof trusses and framing garages.

“Over the course of October we will have over 600 women coming out not only raising awareness about women in home ownership but also raising funds to support women in home ownership,” said Jennifer Parks, executive director of Habitat For Humanity Chicago. We have volunteers from all over. They come from a variety of backgrounds and professions.”

The plan is to have the homes ready in early spring, according to organizers. You can find more information on the Habitat Chicago website.