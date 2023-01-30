Hundreds of Migrants Soon Expected to Move Into Former Wadsworth School in Chicago

Migrants are expected to soon move into the former Wadsworth school in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood, marking a controversial move as some residents voice concerns.

Crews were on site Monday trimming trees and finishing last minute preps at the facility, which will soon house more than 200 migrants looking for shelter after arriving in the city on buses.

But the venue has been the source of some controversy with area residents.

“They never told us anything about this when they first started doing the project,” said neighbor Luis Cardona, who lives across the street from the school. “They said it would be a 911 call center, but then it’s for migrants. The only reason I found out is because of someone else and then I saw all of the work trucks.”

Some neighbors, like Cardona, said their problem with the plan is the lack of transparency.

In an interview with NBC 5, Ald. Jeannette Taylor, who represents Woodlawn, explained she's fed up with how the city devised plans to turn the former Wadsworth Elementary School into a shelter for migrants.

"The community clearly doesn't want it," she said. "There are really no supporting services for the folks that they're putting in the school..."

Woodlawn residents expressed their outrage at a meeting in recent weeks, saying the city began converting the building into a shelter without seeking any community input.

Taylor said her ward is being gentrified and needs assistance.

“I've asked for [a] property tax freeze, I've asked for trust, to help homeowners to keep their homes. And so this is the administration, again, not listening to the people," the alderperson said.

Cardona feels the old school should be used to serve residents who live in the neighborhood and pay taxes.

The mayor’s office isn’t releasing specifics on the move-in date, saying in a statement, “we have not determined a firm date on when the space will open for shelter for all those in need of support.”