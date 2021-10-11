Hundreds of Flights Canceled at O'Hare Airport as Storms Approach

More than 300 flights were canceled at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport Monday evening as rain and thunderstorms moved into the region.

A tornado watch was issued for northern Illinois and part of northwest Indiana until 9 p.m. Monday as heavy rains and wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour threatened the area.

As of 5:29 p.m., a total of 329 flights at O'Hare had been canceled, with delays averaging 47 minutes, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. Delays for airborne planes en route to O'Hare averaged an hour and two minutes, according to the flight-tracking website Flight Aware.

Inbound flights delayed at their departure locations were experiencing average delays of two hours and 14 minutes.

At Midway International Airport, a total of 37 flights were canceled, with delays averaging 34 minutes, according to CDA.

However, it was unclear how many cancellations were weather-related and the number of those caused by issues related to Southwest Airlines. The airline canceled more than 1,800 flights this past weekend, including more than 100 alone Sunday at Midway Airport.