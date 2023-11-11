Humboldt Park shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition

One man is dead and another is in critical condition after they were shot in Humboldt Park early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

They were sitting in a car at about 3 a.m. when a blue car pulled up and fired shots at them in the 1400 block of North Avers Avenue, police said.

One of the men, age 31, was shot multiple times and the other 32-year-old was shot in his leg and torso. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, where the 31-year-old man was later pronounced dead, police said.

26th Ward Ald. Jessie Fuentes released a statement Saturday morning, asking for the community's cooperation in disclosing any available information regarding the shooting.

If you have any information that could assist law enforcement in this matter, please contact the 25th district at 312.746.8605. Together, we can work towards making our community safer and more secure.



— Alderperson Jessie Fuentes (@Ward26Chicago) November 11, 2023

No one is in custody, police said.