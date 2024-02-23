Human skull discovered by excavating crew at BP Whiting Refinery

A human skull was found by an excavating crew late Wednesday night at Northwest Indiana's BP Whiting Refinery, according to police.

At around 9:45 p.m., officers were called to the refinery regarding the discovery of human remains, according to police in East Chicago, where a portion of the plant is located. Officers were escorted by security personnel through Gate 15 and to an area where maintenance was being performed on a pipe system.

While excavating, the crew discovered a human skull in the ground next to a garbage bin, officials said. The skull, which was encased in gravel, was handed over to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

The incident remains under investigation by the coroner and the Lake County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force.