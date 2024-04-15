Illinois

Huge sinkhole leads to closure of State Route 185 in central Illinois

Route 185 will remain closed "until further notice" while a geotechnical consultant evaluates the situation, according to state officials.

By Matt Stefanski

Illinois Department of Transportation

Unsafe road conditions caused by a massive sinkhole prompted the Illinois Department of Transportation on Monday to shut down a portion of Illinois Route 185 in the central portion of the state.

Photos posted on Facebook by IDOT showed the large sinkhole, surrounded by dozens of traffic cones, just feet away from the state road in Montgomery County. IDOT, in the Facebook post, explained the sinkhole had slightly increased in diameter, making the area unsafe for travel.

Route 185 will remain closed "until further notice" while a geotechnical consultant evaluates the situation, according to the state agency.

The sinkhole is located approximately 50 miles south of Springfield between the cities of Hillsboro and Coffeen.

Illinois
