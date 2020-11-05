How to Donate to NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago's Annual Coat Drive This Holiday Season

Now more than ever, people in our community are counting on acts of kindness from their neighbors to make it through the holiday season.

Give the gift of warmth this year by donating to the NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago Making A Difference Coat Drive.

This year you can go to Amazon and send a coat directly to Cradles to Crayons, an organization committed to providing local kids everyday essentials when they need it the most. You also can drop off a coat at any of our donation locations (list below).

Join us and let’s make a difference together!

See below for a full list of collection locations and dates.

Acorn Library

15624 Central Ave., Oak Forest

Monday - Thursday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Bank of America Buffalo Grove

1300 N. Arlington Heights Road, Buffalo Grove

Drop box open 24/7

Bank of America Naperville

1301 E. Ogden Ave., Naperville

Drop box open 24/7

Fifth Third Ice Arena

1801 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago

Open daily from 5:30 a.m.-11 p.m.

Giving Factory

4141 W. George St., Chicago

M-F from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Greater La Grange YMCA

1100 E. 31st St., La Grange Park

Monday-Thursday 5:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday 5:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Highwood Public Library

102 Highwood Ave, Highwood

Drop box open 24/7

Little Beans Café Evanston

430 Asbury Ave., Evanston

Open daily from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

South Side YMCA

6330 S. Stony Island Ave., Chicago

Drop box open 24/7

Sulzer Regional Library

4455 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago

Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m.-5 p.m.