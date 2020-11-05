Making A Difference

How to Donate to NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago's Annual Coat Drive This Holiday Season

This year you can go to Amazon and send a coat directly to Cradles to Crayons or drop off a coat at any of our donation locations.

Now more than ever, people in our community are counting on acts of kindness from their neighbors to make it through the holiday season.

Give the gift of warmth this year by donating to the NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago Making A Difference Coat Drive.

This year you can go to Amazon and send a coat directly to Cradles to Crayons, an organization committed to providing local kids everyday essentials when they need it the most. You also can drop off a coat at any of our donation locations (list below).

Join us and let’s make a difference together!

See below for a full list of collection locations and dates.

Acorn Library  
15624 Central Ave., Oak Forest 
Monday - Thursday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.  
Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.  
Sunday: Closed 

Bank of America Buffalo Grove 
1300 N. Arlington Heights Road, Buffalo Grove 
Drop box open 24/7 

Bank of America Naperville 
1301 E. Ogden Ave., Naperville
Drop box open 24/7 

Fifth Third Ice Arena 
1801 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago 
Open daily from 5:30 a.m.-11 p.m.

Giving Factory 
4141 W. George St., Chicago 
M-F from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 

Greater La Grange YMCA 
1100 E. 31st St., La Grange Park 
Monday-Thursday 5:30 a.m.-8 p.m. 
Friday 5:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. 
Saturday-Sunday 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Highwood Public Library 
102 Highwood Ave, Highwood 
Drop box open 24/7 

Little Beans Café Evanston 
430 Asbury Ave., Evanston 
Open daily from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. 

South Side YMCA 
6330 S. Stony Island Ave., Chicago 
Drop box open 24/7 

Sulzer Regional Library 
4455 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago 
Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. 
Friday-Saturday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 
Sunday: 1 p.m.-5 p.m. 

