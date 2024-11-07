How did Illinois vote in the 2024 presidential election? Here's a county-by-county look

The winner of the 2024 U.S. presidential election has been determined, with President-elect Donald Trump defeating Vice President Kamala Harris to return to the White House in a contentious election that featured tumultuous campaigns on both sides.

While Harris delivered the Democratic Party their ninth consecutive victory in Illinois, Trump showed significant gains in the Prairie State that mirrored his nationwide performance.

Harris continued the trend of Democratic candidates performing exceptionally well in Cook County while also winning multiple suburban counties, though Trump improved his margins in all parts of the Chicago area.

Harris conceded the election to Trump in a speech Wednesday, with Trump slated to be inaugurated into office as the 47th President on Jan. 20, 2025.