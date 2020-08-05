How CPS Plans to Address Big Concerns for Families in Need Under Remote Learning Plan

As city schools prepare to move learning online this fall, Chicago Public Schools addressed major concerns Wednesday for students and parents.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a plan with CPS in June to provide the nearly 100,000 students with high speed internet in their homes. Wednesday officials announced they will continue this plan for the upcoming school year.

"In this day in 2020, as you know, internet is more than an accessory," Lightfoot said. "It's one of those powerful equalizers we have."

The mayor cited a national study earlier this summer saying that over 20% of students could not complete school work due to the lack of a high speed internet connection in their homes, with that number rising to over 40% in low income families.

According to CPS's reopening plan, faculty distributed more than 128,000 computing devices to students and intent to provide an additional 36,000 devices to children before the school year begins.

When schools went online in March, CPS and city officials found a way to distribute meals to students throughout Chicago.

In the last three months of the school year, Lightfoot said they had provided 15,000,000 meals to students across the city. The mayor said they plan to continue this program adding more pick-up sites.

Hundreds of schools across the district have been at established pick-up sites for the grab-and-go meals for all CPS students since the end of the school year.

Lightfoot announced on Wednesday that the nation’s third-largest school district will not welcome students back to the classroom, after all, and will instead rely only on remote instruction to start the school year.

The city's decision to abandon its plan to have students attend in-person classes for two days a week once the fall semester starts Sept. 8 came amid strong pushback from the powerful teachers union and as school districts around the country struggle with how to teach their children during the coronavirus pandemic.

When Chicago officials announced their hybrid-learning plan last month, they said it was subject to change depending on families’ feedback and how the coronavirus was faring in the area.

On Wednesday, Lightfoot attributed the change in plans to a recent uptick in confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city.

A survey also showed that 41% of the parents of elementary school students and 38% of the parents of high school students didn't plan to send their children back to the classroom this fall, the district said in a news release. Under the original plan, parents were allowed to opt out of in-person instruction.

“Here in Chicago, we are in a better place than most other areas in the country and in the surrounding area," Lightfoot said at a City Hall news conference. “But the fact of the matter is, we are seeing an increases in cases. The decision to start remotely makes sense for a district of CPS' size and diversity.”

Dr. Allison Arwady, the commissioner of the city's Department of Public Health, said that in the last month, there have been increases in Chicago's average number of new confirmed cases and the percent of positive tests. She said Chicago also can learn from schools moving forward with some in-classroom instruction, particularly those in areas where spread of the virus is better controlled.

Officials said they will reassess the situation this fall and decide whether in-person classes would be possible in the second quarter of the school year.