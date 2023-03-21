How Bulls' Play-In Chances Compare to Other Contending Teams

Bulls' play-in chances compare favorably to contenders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

For awhile over a recent stretch, a common refrain from the Chicago Bulls centered on how their play-in chances fell out of their control, that they needed help to get in.

They, of course, had played their way in to this status with inconsistent play, blown leads and multiple head-scratching losses.

No longer.

Following an 8-4 stretch out of the All-Star break, the Bulls’ play-in chances now rest in their hands. In fact, following Monday’s double-overtime victory in Philadelphia, they remain in 10th place but sit closer to the eighth-seeded Atlanta Hawks than the 11th-seeded Washington Wizards.

A 3-1/2-game margin separates the Hawks from the 12th-place Indiana Pacers. Here’s a look at those five teams’ schedules, which includes the ninth-place Toronto Raptors.

Bulls

Remaining home/away games: 5 home, 6 away

Remaining games vs. .500 or better teams: 5

Remaining head-to-head matchups: April 4 vs. Hawks

Tiebreaker status: Lead Hawks 2-1 with one game left; No over Raptors; Yes over Wizards; No over Pacers

Summary: The Bulls own the 19th-toughest remaining schedule based on opponents’ win percentage, according to Tankathon.com. They own the league’s best defensive rating and second-best net rating behind the 76ers since the All-Star break.

Atlanta Hawks

Remaining home/away games: 7 home, 4 away

Remaining games vs. .500 or better teams: 6

Remaining head-to-head matchups: March 25 vs. Pacers; April 4 at Hawks; April 5 vs. Wizards

Tiebreaker status: Yes over Raptors; Trail Bulls 1-2 with one game left; Lead Wizards 2-1 with one game left; Tied 1-1 with Pacers with one game left

Summary: The Hawks own the seventh-toughest remaining schedule based on opponents’ win percentage, according to Tankathon.com. They have several tiebreakers in flux but are working from the pole position as the current eighth seed.

Toronto Raptors

Remaining home/away games: 5 home, 5 away

Remaining games vs. .500 or better teams: 5

Remaining head-to-head matchups: March 22 vs. Pacers; March 26 vs. Wizards

Tiebreaker status: No over Hawks; Yes over Bulls; Tied 1-1 with Wizards with one game left; No over Pacers

Summary: The Raptors own the 15th-toughest remaining schedule based on opponents’ win percentage, according to Tankathon.com. Their five remaining road games come on the same trip and featured two sets of two-game series, one against the bottom-feeding Hornets and one against the stout Celtics. The tough trip begins in Philadelphia.

Washington Wizards

Remaining home/away games: 7 home, 4 away

Remaining games vs. .500 or better teams: 5

Remaining head-to-head matchups: March 26 at Raptors; April 5 at Hawks

Tiebreaker status: Trail Hawks 1-2 with one game left; Tied 1-1 with Raptors with one game left; No over Bulls; Tied 2-2 with Pacers with conference record still in play

Summary: The Wizards own the 18th-toughest remaining schedule based on opponents’ win percentage, according to Tankathon.com. At 3-7, they own the worst record over the previous 10 games of any of these five teams.

Indiana Pacers

Remaining home/away games: 5 home, 5 away

Remaining games vs. .500 or better teams: 6

Remaining head-to-head matchups: March 22 at Raptors; March 25 at Hawks

Tiebreaker status: Tied 1-1 with Hawks with one game left; Yes over Raptors; Yes over Bulls; Tied 2-2 with Wizards with conference record still in play

Summary: The Pacers own the fourth-toughest remaining schedule based on opponents’ win percentage, according to Tankathon.com. They own the most tiebreakers of the teams in play but begin a tough, three-game trip Wednesday in Toronto that also travels to Boston and Atlanta.

