Naperville

House Fire in Naperville Leaves 3 People Displaced

Home deemed uninhabitable by authorities

By Sun-Times Media Wire

fire truck firetruck generic
Shutterstock

A home in west suburban Naperville was deemed uninhabitable after a fire broke out early Tuesday in its basement, displacing three people.

Fire crews responded to the blaze about 6:39 a.m. in the 800 block of Proud Clarion Court near Gartner Road, the Naperville Fire Dept. said in a statement.

Three occupants of the home escaped on their own, according to the department. Within 10 minutes, firefighters extinguished a fire in a basement bathroom.

Local

Hyde Park 30 mins ago

Person Stealing Coins From Apartment Washing and Drying Machines

illinois primary election 51 mins ago

Early Voting Begins at Chicago Loop Super Site Wednesday

No one was injured, and the home was deemed uninhabitable by the Naperville Transportation, Engineering and Development department.

A fire department spokesman said the cause of the fire was unknown.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

NapervillefireHouse
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us