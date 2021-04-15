House Fire in Chicago's Beverly Neighborhood Injures 5

At least five people sustained injuries Thursday evening in a house fire in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood, according to authorities.

The fire was reported before 8 p.m. in the 9300 block of South Oakley Avenue near West 94th Street. Five people suffered smoke inhalation and were transported to the hospital in fair-to-serious condition, the Chicago Fire Department tweeted.

5 transports from the EMS PLAN -1-AT THE WORKING FIRE 9330 S OAKLEY.

5 victims

3 yellow to LCM

2 yellow christ hospital

All victims stable ALL VICTIM STABLE NON CRITICAL. 2 RESIDENT DISPLACEMENTS. 4-1-9 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 16, 2021

At least two people were displaced following the fire, fire officials added.

Information about what caused the fire wasn't immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.