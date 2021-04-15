House Fire in Chicago's Beverly Neighborhood Injures 5

At least five people sustained injuries Thursday evening in a house fire in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood, according to authorities.
The fire was reported before 8 p.m. in the 9300 block of South Oakley Avenue near West 94th Street. Five people suffered smoke inhalation and were transported to the hospital in fair-to-serious condition, the Chicago Fire Department tweeted.
At least two people were displaced following the fire, fire officials added.
Information about what caused the fire wasn't immediately available.
