House Explosion Reported in La Salle, Officials Say

Authorities remain on the scene after a house explosion in LaSalle County on Saturday morning.

According to officials, a call came in of an explosion at approximately 11:45 a.m.

When firefighters arrived at the scene in the 3100 block of East 3rd Street in La Salle, they found a large fire and received reports of individuals trapped within the residence.

Officials say that the scene remains active, but no reports of injuries or transports have yet emerged.

We will update this story with details as they become available.