Highland Park Residents Continue to Mourn Those Lost in Monday's Horrific Shooting

As a community prepares to say goodbye to the victims of Monday’s shooting in Highland Park, several vigils were held to honor those lost.

Hundreds gathered for a series of vigils and quiet demonstrations on Thursday, including a gathering at Sunset Woods Park, where participants wore orange and read the names of the seven people killed in the Fourth of July parade shooting that shocked the nation.

“It’s been rough….it’s been rough,” Deerfield resident Carol Kagan said.

Andrea Kagan brought a teddy bear to place at a makeshift memorial for the victims, paying respect to them and to the first responders who sought to help during the shooting.

“The first responders came and helped out so fast, and saved everybody they could,” she said.

Down the street at another memorial event, Marlene Lipschultz lit a menorah to pay tribute to the victims.

“This menorah represents peace and freedom and light,” she said. “Freedom of children to go to a parade with their families, and to go to school or the grocery store or the hospital without fear.”

Lipschultz, a member at Central Avenue Synagogue, was one of hundreds who gathered there for a vigil dedicated to unity and healing.

At St. James Parish of Highwood, a bilingual “Holy Hour of Adoration” was held, with participants praying for peace.

The services call came as families prepare to say goodbye to their loved ones in the aftermath of the tragedy. Stephen Straus, 88, will be honored Friday in suburban Evanston, while 63-year-old Jacquelyn Sundheim will be remembered in Glencoe. Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, also 88, will be honored with a Friday service in Waukegan.

Those interested in making memorial contributions in honor of the victims can find more information on their families’ wishes here.