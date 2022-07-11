Highland Park Parade Shooting: Moment of Silence Planned for Monday as Businesses Reopen

As numerous makeshift memorials filled with flowers, notes and candles continue line the streets of downtown Highland Park and police barricades are removed, a two minute moment of silence is planned for Monday at 10:14 a.m.

"We are all Highland Park," Mayor Nancy Rotering posted on Facebook Sunday. "Please join us wherever you are on Monday, July 11 to observe a moment of silence at 10:14 am. Church bells will ring across our town."

The time marks one week since an alleged gunman during the town's Fourth of July Parade stood on the roof of Walker Bros. Original Pancake House and fired more than 70 rounds, killing at least seven people and injuring more than 40, many of them still recovering from gunshot wounds.

"Having these people hear that at the parade," one resident walking downtown said this weekend, referencing the haunting sound of the assault-style rifle used.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"These babies and children hearing that. They're going to hear that in their eyes forever."

The business district that had been blocked off to law enforcement since July 4 reopened Sunday, with residents from Highland Park and neighboring North Shore suburbs coming to pay their respects to the victims and the town, and to visit local businesses that were reopening.

“We came out at 5:30 this morning. It was open,” said Dale Miller, 70, who said was walking his dog, Milo, near where the shooting occurred. Miller lives about 100 miles away from where the shooting occurred. “This is our first walk of the day.”

While Walker Bros. hopes to open Monday, it isn't quite ready yet. "It's been really hard," Sandro Alcantar who works at the resturant said.

"The first few days I thought I was ok. But coming back here it reminds me of that whole scene. It's hard."

A city-led vigil is also planned for this weekend on Wednesday at City Hall in Highland Park, 1707 St. John's Ave. at 7 p.m.

“It's a very close-knit city and it's a city that is really hurting right now, but is not even remotely destroyed," Miller said.

Other local ways to help, and services being offered are listed below.

Fundraisers

Highland Park Community Fund

To help those directly impacted by the mass shooting in Highland Park, the Highland Park Community Foundation has established a July 4th Highland Park Shooting Response Fund.

According to the city, "All contributions to the Response Fund will go directly to victims and survivors or the organizations that support them."

Here's how to donate.

Victims First

This fund was started by families affected by previous mass shootings have started this fund. According to VictimsFirst, 100% of what is collected goes directly towards the victims.

Here's how to donate.

Lake County Community Crisis Relief Fund

100% of donations will be granted to support the needs of the community including mental health counseling services, downtown revitalization, violence prevention and education and other urgent needs as they arise.

Here's how to donate.

Blood Drives

North Shore Hospital Systems

As victims were transported to several hospitals in the area, including Highland Park Hospital and Evanston Hospital, North Shore Hospitals is asking those interested in donating blood to make an appointment.

Email: donateblood@northshore.org for more information.

Vitalant

Plug in your zip code to see donor centers near you.

Help Retrieving Items, Donations, Yoga

Retrieving items

According to the FBI, "All personal effects left along the parade route are slowly being evaluated for investigative purposes. Law enforcement requests the public's patience as they evaluate what may be returned at this time."

Personal effects found on Central Avenue between Green Bay Road and Second Street will be available for return at City Hall.

The owners of Lolli Bus, a local food truck is offering to help people retrieve items left behind during the parade. Here's how to get in touch.

Meals

Nonprofit Lasagna Love, a grassroots organization of "neighbors cooking for neighbors can "cook and deliver a free lasagna to anyone who needs one." Here's how to help.

Stuffed Animals

A nonprofit organization providing brand new stuffed animals to children in crisis. Monetary contributions may be made here.

Highwood Public Library

The library is asking for items to support community mental health services like white noise machines, journals and coloring books, gift cards to grocery stores, monetary donations and more.

Here's where to learn more.

Yoga

Buddha Warrior in Highland Park is offering a free candlelight flow Monday at 7 p.m. open to the public to honor the victims and survivors of the shooting.

Here's where to learn more.

Mental Health Resources

Willow House

An organization that provides support during times of grief. Several upcoming workshops are scheduled for all ages.

Here's where to learn more.

District 113 Drop-in Counseling

District 113, along the American Red Cross and the FBI Victim Services Response Team will be providing drop-in counseling at Highland Park High School through July 15 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

JCFS Chicago

The JCFS Chicago Warm Line phone connection is available to provide assistance for anyone affected by the Highland Park shooting who does not have an urgent need and is looking for someone to talk to about their emotional distress. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. 855-275-5237

JCFS is also offering free, drop-in counseling sessions at the Bernard Weinger JCC at 300 Revere Dr. in Northbrook are available Monday through Thursday from 2-8 p.m. and Fridays from 2-4 p.m.

224 Help

Highland Park residents can text 224Help to 844-823-5323 to receive immediate assistance from a licensed mental health care professional, 24/7.

Family Service of Lake County

A walk-in trauma center for free 30 minute appointments. Walk-ins accepted 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Call 847-432-4981 for more.

Highwood Public Library

Supportive mental health services, support groups and individual therapy free of charge. Appointments are available from 3 p.m - 7 p.m.