Hundreds Rally Against Gun Violence in Highland Park Following Mass Shooting

As more vigils took place in remembrance of the seven people killed in the Highland Park mass shooting, hundreds of people stood united to honor the victims and demand an end to gun violence.

Crowds comprised of gun violence survivors, activists, youth and community leaders gathered at Sunset Woods Park Saturday where they pleaded for a future free from gun violence. Multiple participants said they want state and federal lawmakers to act immediately to prevent another tragedy and also questioned how the suspect was able to purchase guns legally in Illinois, despite warning signs.

Those who attended the rally heard from local leaders, advocates for gun safety and survivors of the parade attack. One woman told NBC 5 that while her heart is heavy, she knew she must attend the rally to support her community.

"For it to hit me in this way, not just close to home, but at home, and for this to be the first time that I'm really feeling the trauma, I think is really a tough pill to swallow as well because this is something that communities go through every day and something that I feel, the best thing we can do now is a call to action," said Jessica Becker, a Highland Park resident.

A Highland Park couple who survived the shooting has started an online petition, calling for Illinois to ban the possession and sale of assault weapons. So far, the petition has gotten more than 50,000 signatures.