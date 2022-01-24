Highland Park City Council to Reconsider Vaccine Mandate

Highland Park's city council will reconsider a vaccine mandate at its meeting Monday night. The temporary order requiring proof of vaccination for "on-premise dining establishment" has been in place since Jan. 7.

"It is January so we’re not setting any records, but at the same time, we’re losing anywhere from 15-30 people a day," said Jim Lederer, who owns Bluegrass Restaurant.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Lederer and other restaurant owners say the mandate is hurting their bottom line and leading to many customers going elsewhere to eat.

"Since Highland Park is the only community outside of Cook County in the state of Illinois, leave it as a level playing field. Nobody else is. So, why should we?"

Currently, restaurants that don't comply with the order are first issued a warning. If another complaint is received, an inspector visits the property and a notice of violation may be formally issued. A citation may be issued to businesses who fail to comply, up to $750, according to the city.

"I don't understand their purpose in trying to do this to the businesses. It's mind boggling to me. And it's upsetting," said Jeff Gorbena, who owns Tamales a Mexican Joint.

"Since, the pandemic started we’re down at least 50% on the whole. It's brutal out here," said Gorbena.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 82.39% of Highland Park residents are fully vaccinated. And at Tamales, there are signs on tables that say their staff is fully vaccinated. But, Gorbena says, it comes down to freedom and choice.

"I believe 100% that plays a large part in people going elsewhere for their dining wants and needs," he said.

"I've had people specifically reach out and say they feel bad, sorry they’re not coming in. They’re only going to what they would call a 'free village' or a 'free city.' Highland Park just sees it differently."

The temporary order expires on Jan. 24. At its meeting Monday night, the Highland Park City Council will decide whether to extend it, modify it, or let the order expire.

So far, no citations have been issued to any business owners.