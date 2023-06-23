A high-speed crash in front of a 7-11 convenience store early Friday morning in Chicago's West Lawn neighborhood left at least one person in critical condition and two vehicles mangled and crushed, with car parts strewn across the roadway.

According to police, the crash occurred at 4:44 a.m. in the 4000 block of W. 59th St. Authorities say a Ford Mustang, driven by a 25-year-male, was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck a Toyota SUV. The driver of the Mustang initially fled the scene, but was located several blocks away and transported to a nearby hospital with unspecified injuries, police said.

The driver of the Toyota SUV, a 50-year-old male, was transported to a nearby hospital and last listed in critical condition.

Photos and video from the scene show both vehicles crumpled and disfigured, with car parts, broken glass and other debris littered along the roadway and in the parking lot of a 7-11 convenience store, located near the intersection of 59th St. and Pulaski Rd.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

In one photo, the Toyota SUV appears to be sliced in half, with the entire top of the car destroyed.

According to officials, an investigation is ongoing. Charges and or citations or pending.