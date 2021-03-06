High Rise Fire in Ford City Prompts Investigation: Officials

Authorities have begun an investigation after a fire broke out in one unit in a high rise building in Ford City Saturday, Chicago Fire officials said.

Two adults and one child were sent to Holy Cross hospital following the fire, officials said. Two other people were reported to have refused transportation to a hospital.

Officials have not provided more information on the condition of the individuals.

Still & Box, EMS Plan 1 at 4300 W. Ford City Drive: the fire is out; three patients being evaluated so far; update to follow. (Merritt) pic.twitter.com/oBS2N644lc — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) March 6, 2021

According to a tweet Saturday afternoon, the fire was confined to one unit in the high rise, located at 4300 W. Ford City Drive, and started due to "unattended cooking."

Check back for more on this developing story.