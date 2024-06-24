Hickory Hills man charged with first-degree murder in 90-year-old grandfather's death: police

A south suburban Hickory Hills man was arrested in connection with the murder of his 90-year-old grandfather, authorities said.
Dean J. Faulk, 32, was charged with the first-degree murder of his grandfather, Dean L. Faulk, 90, Hickory Hills police said in a Facebook post. The elder Faulk was found dead on Friday in the home the two shared, according to authorities.
His death was ruled a homicide due to multiple chop wounds, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.
The 32-year-old suspect was slated to make an initial court appearance on Sunday. Information about a possible motive hadn't been released as of late Sunday.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.