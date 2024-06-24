Hickory Hills man charged with first-degree murder in 90-year-old grandfather's death: police

A south suburban Hickory Hills man was arrested in connection with the murder of his 90-year-old grandfather, authorities said.

Dean J. Faulk, 32, was charged with the first-degree murder of his grandfather, Dean L. Faulk, 90, Hickory Hills police said in a Facebook post. The elder Faulk was found dead on Friday in the home the two shared, according to authorities.

His death was ruled a homicide due to multiple chop wounds, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

The 32-year-old suspect was slated to make an initial court appearance on Sunday. Information about a possible motive hadn't been released as of late Sunday.