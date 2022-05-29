‘He's Fantastic:' Culinary Student's Condition Improving Weeks After Brutal Attack

A 24-year-old Chicago culinary student is making steady progress in his recovery weeks following a heinous attack in Lincoln Park that left him on life support.

Dakotah Earley was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds after being held up at gunpoint just after 3 a.m. on May 6 in the 1300 block of West Webster, Chicago police previously said. Earley was walking when he has shot at close range by an attacker, who stole his phone, according to authorities.

Once at the hospital, Earley was placed on life support at the hospital. He later lost a leg due to injuries he suffered. Despite the challenges, family members say he has recently made several strides.

The 24-year-old was able to sit up in his bed this weekend - along with assistance from hospital staff. And just days ago, Earley celebrated his 24th birthday.

His mother, Joy Dobbs, said she decided to share updates because she knows a lot of people are looking for news on her son, and she said the family appreciates Chicago for the love it has shown.

"He’s fantastic, he’s amazing, and he’s making moves that no one ever thought he would be, make and I’m just pulling my strength from him, because he’s so strong, and I’m just amazed," Dobbs said.

Dobbs said Earley is even making facial gestures and writing. He'll remain in the hospital for about four to five more weeks before undergoing physical therapy.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with the May 6 attack.