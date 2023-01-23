Here's Why Flags Are Flying at Half-Staff in Illinois, U.S.

Flags at publicly-owned buildings throughout the U.S. will fly at half-staff this week after a mass shooting at a Lunar New Year celebration in a Los Angeles suburb.

According to the proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, flags will fly at half-staff through Thursday at sundown after the shooting, which left 11 people dead and at least nine others hurt at a dance studio in Monterey Park over the weekend.

“While there is still much we don’t know about the motive in this senseless attack, we do know that many families are grieving tonight, or praying that their loved ones will recover from their wounds,” Biden said.

Authorities have identified the suspect in the shooting as a 72-year-old man, who was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a van that law enforcement had identified as being associated with the shooting.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker offered his prayers and support to the victims of the violence in California:

As families and friends wake up this morning to celebrate the Lunar New Year, they are instead learning about the mass shooting in Monterey Park.



My prayers are with the loved ones of those lost in this heinous act of gun violence. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) January 22, 2023

In Chicago, police are “strengthening security” at Lunar New Year events as a precaution following the California shooting.